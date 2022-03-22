Woman wanted for allegedly stealing from same Gloucester store twice
Ottawa police are searching for a woman they say tried to steal from the same Gloucester store twice in less than a month.
Police say on Feb. 15 around 4 p.m., the woman walked into the store on Ogilvie Road, north of Montreal Road. She hid items on her person and when staff confronted her, she returned the items and left the store.
On March 5, police say, the woman entered the same store and again tried to leave with concealed items. Staff confronted her, and police say she assaulted them. No one was hurt and staff recovered the items.
The woman is described as white, 5-foot-4 and about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans with holes, a green crop top and a dark jacket with a hood. Police say she was also wearing a black face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police robbery unit.
