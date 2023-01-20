Woman wanted in 2021 homicide of Toronto senior citizen arrested

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the death of a senior citizen who was punched on the Danforth in 2021.

The victim, later identified as 77-year-old John Manion, was critically injured in a fight with a man and a woman in front of an establishment in the Woodbine and Danforth avenues area at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2021.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the man and woman punched Manion, knocking him to the ground. He was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

Police have not said what the dispute was about.

Nearly a month later, police announced Manion had succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Toronto residents Tyler George, 28, and Arja Duffy, 41, were identified a short time later as suspects in Manion’s death.

On Sept. 4, 2021, George turned himself in to the Toronto Police Service and was charged with one count of manslaughter.

On Jan. 18, 2023, TPS arrested Duffy and charged her with one count of manslaughter. She made an initial court appearance that day at Old City Hall at 2 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.