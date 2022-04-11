Woman wanted in connection with alleged bank frauds in Barrie
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Police are looking to identify a woman connected to two fraudulent incidents in Barrie involving banks.
They released very few details regarding the bank frauds, except to note investigators are looking for a young woman.
She is described as being in her mid-20s, with a slim build.
Police say she is five feet seven inches tall, 130 lbs, with long brown hair and brown eyes.
They say she was seen getting into a 2022 silver Ford Escape with a female driver.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Barrie police via email.
