Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Fredericton

Police say a woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Fredericton.

The Saint John Police Force issued the arrest warrant for Amber Davis on July 5. They said she violated the conditions of her statutory release. Davis had been staying at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

The Fredericton Police Force arrested the 30-year-old woman on Tuesday.

Davis is serving two years for:

  • two counts of assault with a weapon
  • six counts of theft under $5,000
  • theft from mail
  • motor vehicle theft
  • arson with disregard for human life
  • assaulting a peace officer with a weapon or imitation
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • possession of a Schedule I substance
  • three counts of failing to attend court
  • failing to comply with an order-at-large
