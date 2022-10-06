iHeartRadio

Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint John


The Saint John Police Force says 44-year-old Jodie Joseph was arrested without incident around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. (Source: Saint John Police Force)

A woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant out of Saint John, N.B., has been arrested.

The Saint John Police Force says 44-year-old Jodie Joseph was arrested without incident around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

The arrest warrant for Joseph was issued Tuesday after police say she breached the conditions of her day parole.

Joseph was living at a community residential facility in Saint John.

She is serving a sentence for:

  • six counts of theft under $5,000
  • failure to comply with probation order
  • two counts of fraudulently obtaining transportation
  • two counts of failure to attend court at large
  • possession of a Schedule I substance
