Woman wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested: RCMP

Police say a woman who was wanted on a provincewide warrant out of Eastern Passage, N.S., has been arrested.

A warrant for the arrest of Isabel Marie Izzard, 52, was originally issued last month after RCMP investigators made several unsuccessful attempts to find her.

Izzard has been charged with:

theft

possession of property obtained by crime

failure to comply with a release order after an incident in Eastern Passage, N.S., in December 2022

Police did not release any details about her arrest.

Izzard was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday.