Woman wanted provincewide after altercation with Victoria police arrested
A woman who is charged with multiple crimes stemming from a traffic incident in Victoria on Canada Day has been arrested.
Victoria police said Thursday that Riga Godron, 44, was arrested by Langley RCMP after she failed to appear in court on charges of obstructing a police officer, flight from police and driving without due care and attention.
Police allege that she was behind the wheel of a vehicle that failed to stop for officers on July 1, forcing officers to "leap out of the way" to avoid being hit.
The vehicle fled the scene and was boxed in by police in the 600-block of Pandora Avenue, not far from Canada Day celebrations, police said, adding that the driver was pulled from the vehicle and arrested.
Godron was the subject of a province-wide warrant after failing to make a court appearance last week.
The charges against Godron have not been proven in court.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 23-25CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Innovation hub unveiled at Northern College's Timmins campusNorthern College president Audrey Penner says the goal of the new Innovation Hub unveiled Thursday is to spearhead innovation in the region.
-
Family of lost loved one calls for change to dangerous stretch of highwayA 40-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway has claimed at least eight lives so far this year, and that toll has family of a lost loved one calling for change.
-
Free parenting course being offered at Better Beginnings Better Futures SudburyBetter Beginnings Better Futures in Sudbury is promoting a program for parents and caregivers.
-
Local football teams hit with shortage of head gearHelmets are arguably the most important piece of equipment a player wears in football, but they're getting harder and harder to come by, these days.
-
Stroller struck by car in northeast Edmonton crosswalkA two-year-old child is in hospital after being struck at a crosswalk.
-
Politics as usual or a serious problem? 'Extreme' candidates running in B.C. communitiesMainstream political leaders, unions and anti-racism activists are concerned about a slate of candidates in British Columbia's upcoming municipal elections that include candidates with far-right policies widely described as "extreme."
-
Driver recalls narrowly avoiding serious injury in wrong-way crash in West VancouverOne of the drivers involved in a crash with a camper van driving the wrong way on the Upper Levels Highway in West Vancouver Wednesday believes he is lucky to be alive after swerving at the last second to avoid a direct head-on collision.
-
How Vancouver's mayoral candidates are planning to address public safetyHere's what Vancouver mayoral candidates have to say about public safety, which is shaping to be one of the biggest issues in next month's election.