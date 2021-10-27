Woman was 'blackout drunk' when she started Walmart fire last month, lawyer says
A woman who was charged with arson after lighting a fire at a Kitchener Walmart last month has pled guilty to two charges, her defence lawyer says.
Hal Mattson said his client pleaded guilty to two charges of arson. He said she has mental health issues and was blackout drunk when the incident happened on Sept. 9.
At the time, fire officials said a small fire was intentionally set in the toilet paper aisle of the Sunrise Centre Walmart and cause $3 million in damage.
"She pled guilty to basically starting a fire of toilet paper in an aisle at the Walmart and as a result of that, fortunately, nobody's life was out in danger because the fire didn't spread but there was a lot of smoke damage to the store," Mattson said.
He said his client was caught on camera during the incident and that she will be sentenced in December.
-
Did you know that London, Ont. has one of the top basketball teams in Canada?In six years, Rob Angione has built a women's basketball program from scratch and turned it into a top-three team in Canada.
-
Ottawa conducting 'Point-in-Time' Count of residents experiencing homelessnessAs part of the 24-hour 'Point-in-Time' Count, city staff, in collaboration with 53 partner agencies, are aiming to speak with residents experiencing homelessness on the streets, in shelters and other areas of the city.
-
From fresh paramedic to vaccinating a city: Anthony Di Monte retiresThe career of one of Ottawa's top public servants is coming to an end on Friday.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 28, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Thursday, Oct. 28.
-
Ottawa neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest COVID-19 vaccination ratesSeven Ottawa neighbourhoods have surpassed the Ottawa Public Health target of 90 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Charges stayed against Calgary home renovatorCharges were stayed Wednesday against a home renovator who has been the target of several complaints after a judge ruled it took too long for the case to get to trial.
-
Winnipeg police issue silver alert for missing 65-year-old with dementiaWinnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who they say lives with a cognitive impairment. (Photo supplied)
-
Comox Valley road rage driver linked to bizarre egging incident at local businessRCMP in the Comox Valley continue to search for a vehicle allegedly involved in an Oct. 26 road rage incident in which a driver has been accused of taking a hatchet to another driver's side view mirror.
-
2 dead after crash in central AlbertaTwo people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash near Breton, Alta.