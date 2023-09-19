Woman was held hostage, repeatedly assaulted, Timmins police say

A 54-year-old man is facing sexual assault, forcible confinement and numerous other charges connected with a month-long ordeal endured by a Timmins woman.

The Timmins Police Service said Tuesday the victim was subjected to “a lengthy set of incidents that occurred during the last 30 days.”

Police received a call that a 39-year-old woman was being held captive and beaten up by a man “in a series of physical altercations.”

“The investigation revealed that the suspect had repeatedly held the female victim captive on a number of occasions and would proceed to assault her when she would try to escape,” police said in a news release.

“At one point, the suspect rendered the victim’s cellphone inoperative so that she could not contact other persons.”

Police identified and located the male suspect, who was arrested Monday evening. He is charged with dozens of offences, including one count of sexual assault, multiple counts of aggravated assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats and weapons possession.

He is also charged with 24 counts of failing to comply with probation orders.

The accused remains in police custody awaiting a bail hearing slated for Tuesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.