Woman wearing hijab threatened in Lower Sackville, man arrested: N.S. RCMP
Police say a 53-year-old man is facing a charge for uttering threats towards a woman wearing a hijab in Lower Sackville, N.S.
Around 12:15 p.m. Monday, Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of an assault outside the public library on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S.
Police say a man approached a woman who was wearing a hijab and threatened her after she left the library.
The woman -- a 21-year-old from Bedford, N.S. -- was not physically injured.
RCMP officers found and arrested the man believed to have been involved in the incident around 2:45 p.m.
Police say while no assault occurred, the threats were motivated by hate based on religion.
The Lower Sackville man was later released on conditions.
He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on June 26 to face a charge of uttering threats.
