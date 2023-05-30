Woman who allegedly fled Canada after fatal shooting arrested again
A woman who allegedly fled the country following the fatal shooting of a man in Stoney Creek more than two years ago has been arrested for breaching her bail conditions, police say.
Yun (Lucy) Li was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of breaching a court order.
Hamilton police say that Li’s arrest comes after members of the service’s homicide unit conducted an investigation which revealed that she “failed to comply with distinct conditions of her release” on May 22.
Li, along with Oliver Karaf, are both charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting of 39-year-old Tyler Pratt and another woman in February, 2021.
Police have previously alleged that both Li and Karaf fled the country for eastern Europe within 24 hours of the homicide.
They remained on the lam for months, before they were both arrested while walking down a street in Budapest, Hungary on June 12, 2021.
Both were eventually extradited back to Canada and in January Li was granted bail.
Her co-accused has remained in custody since being returned to Canada to face charges in March, 2022.
Police say that Li will be held in custody until a bail hearing.
-
Windsor-Essex still basking in sun and heatThe spring heat wave continues through southern Ontario with temperatures reaching 32 C. The normal for this time of year is closer to 24 C with overnight lows near 13 C.
-
TTC investigating after fireworks set off inside Scarborough busesThe TTC has launched an investigation after a video of a firework being set off inside one of its buses surfaced on social media Tuesday night and went viral.
-
Surgery levels not up to pre-pandemic levels at Grand River HospitalThe number of surgeries being done at Grand River Hospital (GRH) still isn't near what it was before the pandemic.
-
London area still sizzling with temperatures soaring throughout the weekSunny, hot and dry conditions remains in southwestern Ontario — reaching highs around 30 C for the rest of the week.
-
Pride Toronto director says Blue Jays have opportunity after Anthony Bass apologyPride Toronto executive director Sherwin Modeste feels the Toronto Blue Jays have an opportunity to turn a player's negative action into a positive.
-
The hottest days of 2023 (so far) in the forecast for OttawaEnvironment Canada's forecast calls for sunny and hot weather to continue for the final day of May and the start of June.
-
'A sport of cruelty': Ex-conservation officers against Ontario hunting dog expansionTwo former Ontario conservation officers are imploring the province to reverse plans to expand a sport that allows dogs to track down captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits in massive fenced-in pens.
-
Mayoral hopefuls face off in debate co-hosted by Toronto Star, United Way, TMUSix of the leading candidates to be Toronto's next mayor will face off tonight in a debate over what organizers call the critical social and economic challenges facing the city.
-
Tornado surveyors search for damage following first confirmed twister of 2023 in Sask.Contrary to popular belief, a tornado can’t be rated by the way it looks, rather by the destruction it leaves behind.