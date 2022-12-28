Woman who called police to remove man from vehicle charged with impaired driving
A Guelph woman is facing an impaired driving charge after calling police to help her get a male out of her vehicle.
At around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the woman called Guelph police to the area of Speedvale Avenue West and Imperial Road North. According to police, she said she was driving a co-worker home but the male was refusing to get out of the vehicle.
Officers spoke to the woman and said they detected an odour of alcoholic beverage on her breath. She was asked to provide a breath sample into a roadside screening device, which registered a fail. Further testing at the police station confirmed she had more than the legal amount of alcohol in her system.
The 38-year-old Guelph woman is charged with impaired operation. Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days. Her vehicle was impounded for seven days. She is expected to appear in a Guelph court in January.
