Woman who died in skydiving accident remembered as a veteran of Manitoba's film industry

A Winnipeg woman who died in a tragic skydiving accident is being remembered as a caring, selfless and unstoppable veteran of Manitoba’s film industry – one who had a huge impact in the close-knit community.

Manitoba RCMP are currently investigating the death of a 53-year-old woman who died on Saturday in a skydiving accident in Gimli.

Members of Manitoba's film industry have identified the woman as Jean du Toit. Her death has been felt throughout the community.

"She is extremely easy-going. She was just unstoppable. There was never anything negative that came out of her," said Cecilia Araneda, who had been working with du Toit for around 20 years. "We all have our good days and bad days, but it seemed like Jean always had good days."

Manitoba Film and Music said it still coming to terms with the devastating accident that took du Toit's life, one that was filled with support and advocacy for the film and TV industry in Manitoba.

"Jean was a veteran of Manitoba’s film industry, moving from business affairs to accounting, production management and producing, and it was this versatility that made her such a valued member of our community," a statement from the organization reads.

"Jean’s presence will be deeply missed by Manitoba’s close-knit film community. We extend our condolences to family, near and far, and those closest to her at this difficult time."

The Directors Guild of Canada confirmed du Toit was a good-standing member of the Manitoba District Council, calling her, "a meaningful contributor to the strength and growth of the Manitoba film community."

Many in the film community have also taken to social media to share tributes to du Toit, describing her as 'a bright light in many of our lives' and 'always caring and selfless.'

"(She) has had a really big impact on the community, in these private sometimes small, sometimes big ways, but ways that she was never one to publicly talk about herself," Araneda told CTV News.

"It's really unfathomable and I know that a lot of people in the community just can't – like they're still processing the shock of it."

ACCIDENT WAS TRAGIC, SKYDIVE MANITOBA SAYS

Manitoba RCMP said du Toit was a very experienced skydiver and had been wearing all the appropriate safety gear. There were no issues with the plane, and RCMP said there were three other people on board at the time.

When she jumped, RCMP said her parachute appeared to open at the proper altitude. However, she entered a spin and hit the ground.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health told CTV News it will be following up to confirm details and determine if the incident falls within its jurisdiction for further review.

In a statement to CTV News, Skydive Manitoba said the accident was tragic.

"We will be assisting the authorities in their investigation into this matter, and as such, it would be inappropriate for us to comment on any of the facts or opinions regarding this incident," the statement reads.

"We would ask that you respect the privacy of the family and the persons involved while we process this incident."

AMBULANCE TOOK 36 MINUTES TO RESPOND: SHARED HEALTH

RCMP said du Toit received medical care from civilians who were on the scene before officers and emergency services arrived – which took more than half an hour.

Shared Health told CTV News it received the call shortly at 7:11 p.m. on June 4 and was dispatched two minutes later. However, the nearest ambulance had to travel from an area northeast of Selkirk and arrived at 7:47 p.m. – a total of 36 minutes after the call was made.

"Shared Health acknowledges that the response time to this event was significantly longer than our operational targets," a spokesperson for Shared Health told CTV News, saying coverage over the weekend was stretched thin due to a high number of staff sick calls.

Shared Health said one ambulance in Gimli was out of service at the time, while another one was responding to a call in Eriksdale at the time.

"With an average of 20 to 25 per cent of rural ambulances out of service due to understaffing at any given moment, MAHCP is renewing our call to Shared Health, the Minister of Health, and the Premier to address the worsening staffing shortages now," Bob Moroz, President of the Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals, said in a statement to CTV News.

"Our hearts are with the family and loved ones affected by this tragic event."

Shared Health said recruitment efforts to fill vacancies that have increased during the pandemic are a priority across the province. It expressed sympathies to the family and friends of du Toit for their loss.