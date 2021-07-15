Woman who walked away from Rockyview Hospital found safe
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Ryan White
The Calgary Police Service says a woman who left a southwest hospital Wednesday night has been located and is safe.
Police say 61-year-old Kathy 'Pauline' Crowder left the Rockyview General Hospital shortly before 8 p.m. and was seen a short time later walking along the boulevard near the Glenmore Trail and 14th Street S.W. interchange.
According to police, Crowder has a medical condition that affects her cognitive abilities and there are significant concerns for her welfare.
CPS officials announced Thursday morning that Crowder had been found by patrol officers.
