Woman who was set on fire on Toronto bus has died, police confirm
A woman who was set on fire while on a Toronto bus in a random attack last month has died, police say.
The incident took place on June 17 around 12:30 p.m. at Kipling Station, near Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street. Police say a man allegedly poured a flammable liquid on a female passenger while on a bus and then ignited the substance.
The woman, who was in her 20s, was rushed to hospital with second- and third-degree burns.
Police have confirmed to CP24 that the woman has died. The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
A 33-year-old man identified as Toronto resident Tenzin Norbu has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon in connection with the incident. At the time, police also said they were treating the case as a suspected hate-motivated offence, although no further details have been provided.
The charges have not been proven in court.
Police have said that the attack was an isolated incident and that the victim and suspect were not known to each other.
-
-
Electric scooters roll out in Ottawa todayE-scooters are back in Ottawa starting today, but they come with some changes and you won't see quite as many.
-
Calgary council approves $87B climate strategyMembers of Calgary city council have passed a controversial climate strategy that outlines how the city will reach net-zero by 2050.
-
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership raceThe Conservative Party of Canada's leadership election organizing committee says it has disqualified candidate Patrick Brown from the race. Election committee chair Ian Brodie says in a statement the party became aware of 'serious allegations of wrongdoing' by Brown's campaign that appear to violate financing rules in the Canada Elections Act.
-
North Bay's Rotary Club supports First Nations childrenMembers from the Rotary Club of North Bay spent Tuesday afternoon packaging thousands of meals that will be sent to First Nations communities in the north.
-
AFN delegates vote overwhelmingly in support of embattled national chiefChiefs representing Indigenous communities from coast to coast have descended on Vancouver for the Assembly of First Nations General Assembly — with several resolutions on the agenda that could determine the political fate of their elected leader.
-
Calgary 'Karaoke Bus' parking at northwest CTrain station WednesdayCalgary commuters can try singing karaoke on a city transit bus on Wednesday.
-
Alberta to extend $50/month electricity rebate program until December: sourceThe Alberta government is set to announce that electricity rebates will run until December, CTV News has learned.
-
Six B.C. farmers look for love on reality TVA new CTV reality television show will feature six farmers from British Columbia who are ready for a long-term commitment.