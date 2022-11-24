Woman who went missing in Moosomin found dead: RCMP

RCMP have confirmed that the body of 50-year-old Karen Ireland, who was last seen in Moosomin, Sask. Wednesday morning, has been found.

A preliminary indication is that no foul play is suspected in Ireland’s death, RCMP said.

In a release issued on Wednesday, Police said Ireland was last seen on Wright Road around 7:40 a.m., adding that she was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown and green pajama pants and that she could have appeared confused or agitated.

RCMP said Ireland’s family has been notified of her death, adding an investigation in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service is underway.