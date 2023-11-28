Woman with serious injuries after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough: paramedics

A woman in her 60s was rushed to the trauma centre with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough, paramedics say.

The collision happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue.

Toronto police said two pedestrians were reportedly struck but paramedics told CTV News they only transported one to the hospital.

Police could not provide any further updates on the other pedestrian.

Meanwhile, the driver remained on scene, police said.

Roads in the area were closed for investigation but they have reopened.