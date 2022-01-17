Women at Calgary bar become ill after drinks spiked, police seek witness
Calgary police are looking to speak with a man who was at a Beltline bar last month when it's suspected two women had their drinks spiked.
Police said the women were at One Night Stan's on 17th Avenue S.W. with a group of people to celebrate a friend's birthday at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
While there, police said the two woman became "extremely ill and disorientated."
Bar staff helped the women get safe rides home.
Police said once they arrived home, both women became unconscious and had to be taken to hospital by EMS.
"Since then, investigators have located and spoke to many of the witnesses who were in the bar at the time, however, one individual has yet to be located and investigators believe he may have useful information," police said in a Monday news release.
Police describe the witness as being about 182 centimetres (6’) tall, approximately 25 years old and weighing 77 kilograms (170 pounds) with brown hair. He was wearing a black leather jacket and glasses at the time.
Anyone with information on the incident or the man's identity is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
