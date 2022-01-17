Women at Calgary bar become ill after drinks spiked, potential witness contacts police
Calgary police say a man who was at a Beltline bar last month, when it was suspected two women had their drinks spiked, has come forward to speak with investigators.
Police said the women were at One Night Stan's on 17th Avenue S.W. with a group of people to celebrate a friend's birthday at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
While there, police said the two woman became "extremely ill and disorientated."
Bar staff helped the women get safe rides home.
Police said once they arrived home, both women became unconscious and had to be taken to hospital by EMS.
"Since then, investigators have located and spoke to many of the witnesses who were in the bar at the time, however, one individual has yet to be located and investigators believe he may have useful information," police said in a Monday news release.
Police officials confirmed Tuesday morning that the potential witness had contacted investigators.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Witnesses, dashcam video wanted after University area hit-and-runThe Edmonton Police Service is looking for witnesses or dashcam footage of a hit-and-run crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital last Wednesday.
-
28 inmates catch COVID-19 at federal prison in B.C.'s Fraser ValleyDozens of inmates at a medium-security prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley have caught COVID-19, prompting a temporary ban on in-person visits.
-
-
Scammers keep finding ways to drain gift cardsCanadians spend billions of dollars on gift cards each year and for the most part they're used successfully without any issues, but occasionally some gift cards turn up empty.
-
'A slap in the face': Edmonton police leader upset with Madu; Kenney not answering questionsThe leader of Edmonton's police association joined a growing list of people Wednesday who are calling for Kaycee Madu to step down permanently as Alberta's minister of justice and solicitor general.
-
‘We can’t just fiddle on the margins’: Ont. mayors call for action to tackle housing affordability crisisThe provincial government is pledging more than $45 million to help major Ontario municipalities accelerate approval for housing developments to boost supply.
-
Man injured after fall from power pole near Vulcan, Alta.A 26-year-old man is in hospital after he was injured in a workplace accident Wednesday afternoon, officials say.
-
Industrial development giving coyotes an edge in wolverine habitat: studyIndustrial development is helping coyotes move into wolverine country and edge out the rare carnivore despite its fierce reputation, newly published research suggests.
-
Three people injured after collision in VaughanTwo vehicles collided in Vaughan Wednesday afternoon, leaving three people injured, York Regional Police said.