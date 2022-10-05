Women critically injured in northeastern B.C. bear attack identified online by friends, family

Two women who were left with life-altering injuries after a bear attack in northeastern B.C. have been identified online by friends and family.

On a GoundMe page a family friend, DeAnna Wry identified one of the victims as Analyn Shurtliff, a mother of two teenagers.

In the post, the friend says Shurtliff was with her son and two friends on Monday evening trying to find a spot for pictures near a ski trail south of Dawson Creek when the bear approached.

“As they were leaving, Analyn's teenage son heard footsteps behind the group. When he looked back he did not see anyone, he stayed behind the group and continued on toward the trailhead,” according to the online fundraising page.

“He heard footsteps again, but this time when he looked back he saw a black bear. He alerted the group and turned back to find the bear charging them. Analyn's teenage son punched the bear in an attempt to scare it off, this did not deter the bear. And it knocked him to the side, badly bruising his ribs.” Wry wrote.

Wry says the bear then attacked Shurtliff and her friend Leosette Canoy.

She says Shurtliff was transported to Vancouver in serious but stable condition, has a 50 per cent chance of losing her left arm and is at a high risk for infection.

A GoFundMe page for Canoy has been set up by her niece, The online fundraiser says Canoy was taken to Edmonton Royal Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries. No details about Canoy's condition were provided but the post says she may remain in the hospital for "weeks or months."

On Tuesday, Dawson Creek RCMP confirmed the bear had been killed.

"Several attempts were made to scare the bear off, however it remained and would not leave the vicinity of the victims," Mounties said in a news release.

"RCMP officers believed the bear to be guarding the victims, so discharged a rifle, striking the bear and killing it."

The B.C. Conservation Service is now leading the investigation.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Alyse Kotyk