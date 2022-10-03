Women dies after being struck by a vehicle in Beechwood, N.B.
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jennifer Heudes
A 46-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Beechwood, N.B.
The New Brunswick RCMP says shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, members of the Western Valley Region Detachment responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian on Route 105. The Bath Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick also attended the scene.
The pedestrian, a 46-year-old woman, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle wasn’t injured.
The RCMP says an RCMP collision Reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman's exact cause of death.
