Women dies after being struck by a vehicle in Beechwood, N.B.

A 46-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Beechwood, N.B.

The New Brunswick RCMP says shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, members of the Western Valley Region Detachment responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian on Route 105. The Bath Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick also attended the scene.

The pedestrian, a 46-year-old woman, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle wasn’t injured.

The RCMP says an RCMP collision Reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman's exact cause of death.