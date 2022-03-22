Women in 40s and 70s latest COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 60 new high-risk cases and 23 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

One woman in her 40s and one woman in her 70s, both from the community, have died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 591 people.

Windsor-Essex has 242 active high-risk cases on Monday.

WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 23 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Tuesday, including two cases in the ICU. That’s down from the 24 patients reported on Monday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

6 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

3 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

1 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

2 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED