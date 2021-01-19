Beth Paretta and Simona de Silvestro will be teaming up to put another woman on the Indianapolis 500 starting grid this May. Goderich, Ont. man charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing A 70-year-old man from Goderich, Ont. has been charged with attempted murder after an incident at a residence on Monday evening. Transit Windsor to remain non-essential service Windsor city council has decided transit will continue to be a non-essential service. 2 charged in Regina's 1st homicide of 2021, 2 more in custody Regina police have laid charges against two individuals allegedly involved in the murder of Amber Wood on Jan. 16.