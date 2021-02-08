The City of Barrie will be home to an addiction recovery centre for women.

Barrie councillor Natalie Harris shared the news on social media, confirming the city would house the Cornerstone to Treatment Women's Residential Program.

The Ward 6 councillor posted the facility would provide 12 beds for addiction treatment and six beds for transitional housing.

In October, the city approved a $400,000 loan to Cornerstone to Recovery.

Harris said more than $3 million had already been raised and that the centre's services would be paid for by clothing collection bins spread across the city.

The health unit reports the City of Barrie has among the highest accidental opioid death rate in Ontario.

Cornerstone to Recovery has been a staple in Newmarket for nearly 20 years and boasts a 70 per cent success rate with the model it uses at its Kettleby Ranch.

Harris anticipates the Barrie facility to open this summer.