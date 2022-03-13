Women’s hockey Huskies fall to UBC in Canada West Final
The University of Saskatchewan women’s Huskies hockey team lost 1-0 in overtime to the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds Saturday, ending the team’s run at a Canada West Championship.
T-birds forward Chanreet Bassi scored 1:38 into overtime to complete the sweep and give UBC its first Canada West title since 2017.
The Huskies lost Game 1 of the Canada West final 4-0 Friday after several travel delays during their journey to the west coast.
Over the two-game set, Huskies goalie Camryn Drever was peppered with shots, turning aside 73 of 78 shots.
Despite the loss, the Huskies season still continues.
The Dogs are heading to the 2022 U SPORTS Women’s Hockey Championship in PEI beginning March 24-27.
Saskatchewan qualified for the tournament after sweeping the top-seeded Mount Royal Cougars in the Canada West Semifinals as the No. 5 seed in the conference last weekend.
