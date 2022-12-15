Women’s hockey showcase coming to Kitchener

The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium will be hosting some of the best hockey players in the world this February.

The Ontario Hockey League has teamed up with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) on a four-city showcase featuring 44 Olympians.

The players will hit the ice on Feb. 10 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre and the Meridian Centre in Niagara.

The following day, Feb. 11, they will play at the Sadlon Arena in Barrie before wrapping up the tour at the Aud. Game time in Kitchener will be 6 p.m.

“Throughout the weekend, out players will have access to some of the top facilities and resources in the province that will allow our players to excel,” said PWHPA Operations Consultant Jayne Hefford in a media release. “To be able to play in four great hockey cities in one weekend will be a great experience for our players, our current fans and those may watch women’s hockey for the first time.”

The PWHPA was formed in 2019 “with the goal of creating a sustainable league that provides equity, fairness, and opportunity in women’s professional hockey.”

Players have also participated in showcases in Montreal, Truro, Pittsburgh and Ottawa.

More North American dates are expected to be announced in 2023.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for the league to assist in the growth and participation in the game for women and girls in our communities,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch in a media release.