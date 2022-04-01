Women's hockey tournament honours former Wasaga Beach Mayor
A women's hockey tournament will be running this weekend in honour of a former Wasaga Beach Mayor.
The Cal Patterson Memorial Hockey Tournament will be running Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, at the Central Park Arena in Collingwood.
The puck will drop at 5 p.m. Friday.
Twelve teams will take to the ice to raise funds for charity and in honour of former Wasaga Beach Mayor Cal Patterson.
The tournament was organized by the Living Wish Foundation, an organization that grants final wishes to adults in palliative care.
Patterson, who died in August 2021, was the Mayor of Wasaga Beach from 2003 to 2014 and was a founding board member of Living Wish.
Before Patterson passed away, he was trying to bring a charity-type hockey tournament to the Town of Wasaga Beach.
After his passing, the tournament was created in honour of his legacy.
The goal is to eventually host the Cal Patterson Memorial Hockey Tournament in Wasaga Beach when the twin pad arena complex is finished.
All of the money raised from this tournament will go towards the Living Wish Foundation. More information about donating to the foundation can be found here.
-
Toronto baker championed sourdough long before it was trendyA decade before sourdough became a pandemic-provoked obsession for Torontonians who developed a newfound appreciation for the days-long process of nurturing starter, Patti Robinson was dedicated to the cause.
-
Summer Bike Program could return to WinnipegThe Winnipeg Public Service is recommending that the city extend the program for another.
-
Green Shirt Day aims to raise awareness on organ donationApril is Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Month and the Government of Saskatchewan is encouraging residents to sign up to be a donor and wear a green shirt on April 7.
-
RCMP seek perpetrator after sexual assaults on minors reported in ColwoodMounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help identifying a man after two minors were reportedly sexually assaulted in Colwood, B.C.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa as wastewater indicator reaches new highOttawa Public Health is reporting one new death from COVID-19 as levels of the virus in the city's wastewater reach another record high.
-
Sudbury man shot by police with anti-riot weapon, SIU saysOntario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man was shot by Sudbury police using an anti-riot weapon.
-
Greater Sudbury closes homeless encampment at Memorial ParkFollowing up on their announcement from two weeks ago, officials with Greater Sudbury closed the tent encampment at Memorial Park on Friday.
-
Driver crashes into another vehicle following attempted traffic stop in Prince AlbertPolice in Prince Albert have taken a woman into custody following an early morning crash.
-
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakesFord is issuing two recalls covering over 737,000 vehicles to fix oil leaks and trailer braking systems that won't work.