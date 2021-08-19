Women's national rugby team hold selection camp in Halifax

The top Canadian female rugby players will compete at the Halifax Wanderers Grounds on Friday night and Jack Hanratty cannot wait.

"I just think of the legacy," said the national team assistant coach.

Hanratty will help coach 50 rugby players in a scrimmage in front of several thousand fans. The final 30 roster spots will be selected in the near future and according to Hanratty, this a chance to display rugby and further grow the game in this region.

"I think of all the female athletes that will be sitting in the stands, supporting athletes who come from all across Canada," said Hanratty.

Canada National Senior Rugby Team player Laura Russell said fans are going to witness a game that is hard to play.

"It's become more professional it is high paced," said Russell. "It's fast, it's aggressive and there is contact. There's also the culture part of it that brings together that community aspect."

Which brings us to the broader picture of the women's national team holding a selection camp in Halifax.

"We really see an opportunity here to welcome our senior women's program to Halifax on a permanent basis," said event organizer Derek Martin.

"We think we have a lot to offer the women to make Halifax their permanent home," said Martin.

That would be a dream scenario for Emma Taylor.

"I have been buzzing about the game tomorrow all week," said Taylor. "Actually for the past few weeks, just thinking about it."

Born and raised in Scottsburn, N.S., Taylor has travelled the world playing rugby. Now she is home.

"This is where I fell in love with rugby," said Taylor.

Taylor is confident Friday night's will help others also fall in love with the sport.