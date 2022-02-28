Women's university basketball announcer let go following ‘inappropriate’ comment

The Nipissing University Lakers in North Bay will be looking for a new women's basketball announcer after the current one was let go this weekend.

On Sunday evening, the school and team both said in tweets that a "hurtful and inappropriate comment" was made during the women’s basketball game broadcast.

Although the comment wasn’t posted publically by the school, the Lakers said it "does not reflect Nipissing University and Lakers values of dignity, kindness and respect."

Nipissing University and the Nipissing Lakers are aware of the hurtful and inappropriate comment made during the broadcast of the Women's Basketball game this weekend. The comment made does not reflect @nipissingu & Lakers values of dignity, kindness and respect…1/2…

As a result, although an apology has been made, the individual will no longer announce for the Lakers, the school said.

Dr. Kevin Wamsley, the president and vice-chancellor at Nipissing University, told CTV News in an interview that he had attended games over the weekend, but was not aware of the incident until Sunday night.

"It was a matter of the online broadcast where a person who was calling the game and providing colour commentary made a demeaning remark towards one of our players. The commentator said, after she made a beautiful three-point shot, that it was ' a good strike for a girl,' which, of course, is a completely misogynist comment and completely inappropriate in any context. In any place, in any workplace, any playing place in our society," Wamsley said.

"We do not tolerate any forms of harassment or bullying or racism or misogyny... And so that kind of inappropriate language, any kind of demeaning comments, made publicly or privately, are inappropriate."

Other people have also taken to the social media platform to comment on the incident.

Bridget Mulholland tweeted Sunday afternoon with a video clip in which one of the commentators can be heard saying "Nice stroke… for a girl," following a basket.

“Nice stroke… for a girl.”



I have no words @nulakers. Do better. pic.twitter.com/axoR9ENGUX

Mulholland goes on to say, "I have no words @nulakers. Do better," tagging the Nipissing Lakers official page.

So far, Mulholland’s tweet has generated quite the response with 46 retweets, 40 quote tweets and 182 likes in less than 24 hours.

Jamie R, whose Twitter profile lists themselves as a girls' basketball coach, teacher and father of twins in Burlington, responded to Mulholland's tweet, "This can’t be real. How can this even be a thought for an announcer?"

Meanwhile, Peter Kelly, the assistant coach for University of New Brunswick women’s basketball, replied asking, "So this person will never announce for NU again, correct?"

CTV News has reached out to officials with Nipissing Lakers and has not yet received a response.