Women seriously injured by falling tree in Bechtel Park
A 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a falling tree in Waterloo's Bechtel Park on Saturday.
Waterloo regional police confirmed they responded to the scene and the tree fell as a result of Saturday's severe wind storm.
Police said they received several calls of downed hydro lines, fallen trees and blowing debris due to high winds.
According to Environment Canada, Region of Waterloo International Airport recorded peak wind gusts of 93 kilometres per hour as of 4 a.m. Sunday.
We are currently responding to several calls concerning high winds, which has resulted in downed hydro wires, fallen trees, and blowing debris.
If you are out today, please be careful and drive/walk with caution. pic.twitter.com/r1Xz0mElpj
