Women sprayed with noxious substance during altercation in Cambridge

Police said two women were sprayed with a noxious substance during a fight at a Cambridge motel on Monday.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., police responded to a motel in the area of Hespeler Road and Pinebush Road.

According to police, two 21-year-old women were involved in the physical altercation and sprayed with a noxious substance.

Both women suffered minor injuries.

The suspect fled the area shortly after the incident.

The suspect has been described as a white female, 5-foot-7, with an average build, long black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.