Women wanted on Canada-wide warrant located, arrested at Saint John motel: police
Two women wanted on a Canada-wide warrant were located and arrested at a motel in Saint John, N.B., Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a motel on Manawagonish Road after receiving a tip that a wanted person, Amber Davis, was staying there.
Upon arrival, police confirmed two wanted people, Davis and Natasha (Brooklyn) Prosper, were in the motel room and refusing to leave.
Police say officers obtained an entry warrant and arrested both women for breaching conditions of their statutory release.
In a news release Friday, the Saint John Police Force says Davis, 30, had been living at a community correctional centre in the area. She had breached conditions of statuary release, leading to the issued warrant.
She is serving a two-year sentence for:
- two counts of assault with a weapon
- six counts of theft
- theft from mail
- motor vehicle theft
- arson with disregard for human life
- assaulting a peace officer with a weapon or imitation
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- possession schedule I substance
- three counts of failing to attend court
- failing to comply with an order-at-large
In a separate news release issued Friday, police said Prosper, 41, also lived at a community correctional centre and breached conditions of her statuary release.
She had been serving a 10 year, six month sentence for violent offenses against a former intimate partner. Charges include:
- break and enter
- forcible confinement
- assault
- aggravated assault
- robbery
- assault with weapon
- intimidation
- threats
- mischief to property
- several breaches
Police say Davis and Prosper were held in custody following the arrests.