Women wanted on Canada-wide warrant located, arrested at Saint John motel: police

Two women wanted on a Canada-wide warrant were located and arrested at a motel in Saint John, N.B., Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a motel on Manawagonish Road after receiving a tip that a wanted person, Amber Davis, was staying there.

Upon arrival, police confirmed two wanted people, Davis and Natasha (Brooklyn) Prosper, were in the motel room and refusing to leave.

Police say officers obtained an entry warrant and arrested both women for breaching conditions of their statutory release.

In a news release Friday, the Saint John Police Force says Davis, 30, had been living at a community correctional centre in the area. She had breached conditions of statuary release, leading to the issued warrant.

She is serving a two-year sentence for:

two counts of assault with a weapon

six counts of theft

theft from mail

motor vehicle theft

arson with disregard for human life

assaulting a peace officer with a weapon or imitation

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession schedule I substance

three counts of failing to attend court

failing to comply with an order-at-large

In a separate news release issued Friday, police said Prosper, 41, also lived at a community correctional centre and breached conditions of her statuary release.

She had been serving a 10 year, six month sentence for violent offenses against a former intimate partner. Charges include:

break and enter

forcible confinement

assault

aggravated assault

robbery

assault with weapon

intimidation

threats

mischief to property

several breaches

Police say Davis and Prosper were held in custody following the arrests.