A local organization dedicated to supporting local charities isn't letting pandemic restrictions curb their efforts.

The group 100+ Women Who Care Waterloo Region is now meeting online four times a year.

Members commit to donating $100 four times a year, which goes to a local charity chosen by the group.

“It’s such a short period of your time, so basically one hour of your time, four times a year and in seven years we have raised over $500,000,” said volunteer Shari Goldstein.

The next meeting is coming up on Thursday. You can find out more information on their website.