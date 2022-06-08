Women winning big in Simcoe County

Three lucky local women are each pocketing $100,000 in winnings from Poker Lotto and Encore on Lotto Max tickets.

"It's wonderful not having to worry about the future," said Wilma Hadley, a Barrie grandmother of eight. Using the OLG app, Hadley's daughter checked her ticket for her when they confirmed her big win.

Hadley bought her ticket at the Giant Tiger on Cundles Road in Barrie.

Jasmine Lucas of Stayner also pulled in $100,000 in a Lotto Max Encore winning ticket.

After checking some of her tickets with smaller prizes, the 59-year-old retired chef was ecstatic when she discovered the winning ticket.

"When I checked my last ticket and saw all the zeroes, I couldn't believe it. I showed my husband and he burst into happy tears," Lucas said.

She woke up her son and asked him to verify the win on the OLG app.

"Everyone was so happy – it was one of the best moments of this experience. This is the perfect amount to win. A real-life enhancer without the pressure that comes from a big win," she said.

Hadley picked up her ticket at the Hasty Market on Highway 26 in Stayner.

Back in Barrie, Mary Ezeard was dealt a winning hand in an April 20 Poker Lotto game where she had to match five cards to win.

"This is unbelievable," Ezeard told OLG prize staff when she picked up her cheque. A retiree, Ezeard said she plans to pay off some bills with her winnings.

Her winning ticket was purchased at the CNIB Kiosk in Walmart on Bayfield Street in Barrie.