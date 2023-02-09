'Wonderful surprise': Calgary man wins $1M from lottery ticket

Calgarian Sinisa Blajojevic says he hopes to pay off his mortgage, replace his car and take a trip with his lottery winnings.

Blajojevic won $1 million on the Dec. 16 Western Max draw.

He bought his ticket from a Petro Canada in the community of Rutland Park on the afternoon of the draw, then discovered his win the next day.

“I went into the store to check some tickets. When I checked this ticket, boy, I sure was shocked," Blagojevic saidin a statement.

At first, Blagojevic thought he had won $100,000, and said he checked his ticket a total of six times to make sure he was seeing things clearly.

"It’s such a wonderful surprise."

His winning numbers were 2, 4, 9, 21, 24, 36 and 41.