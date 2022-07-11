'Wonderful to be back': Excitement grows ahead of Country Thunder in Craven

After missing two years for the pandemic, country music stars are ready to rock the stage at Country Thunder.

Country music is part of a strong tradition at the Craven concert venue and its one that fans are excited to see return.

“Just the hype of it all, the excitement, the music, it's gonna be wonderful, said Diny Buhay, who works with Bosco Bistro, one of the festival’s vendors.

“It is a great lineup and it’s just really going to be wonderful to be back.”

Local vendors, like Bosco Bistro, have been serving music fans for decades. Many are grateful for the boost to the surrounding communities.

“It’s the traffic, they go shopping locally, they get gas they get their alcohol products, they sit in the bar where it's cooler for a little while to cool down,” Buhay explained.

“They can then come back and listen to some great music.”

Festival organizers are thrilled to return to Saskatchewan to put on one of Canada’s largest outdoor country festivals.

“It’s just really exciting to be back and have live music in Craven,” said Megan Benoit, a digital media specialist at Country Thunder.

“It feels like a family reunion in a sense where we'll have everyone together again with country music fans partying. It's going to be a great time.”

With the weather forecasted to be hot, Benoit reminded those who are traveling to the festival to come prepared and act responsibly.

“We have some really great options for shade,” she explained. “Don’t drink too much during the day, pace yourself.”

Benoit went on to explain that a medical team is set to be on site and that safety would be a top priority during this year’s festival.

“Obviously be safe and be responsible and use the buddy system,” she said. “Just pace yourself.”

Campers will be able to set up Tuesday morning (July 12), with the kickoff party Thursday night (July 14), featuring Canadian Chad Brownlee.

Lee Brice, Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton are set to perform on the main stage throughout the weekend.