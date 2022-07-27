'Wonderful to be back:' Threshermen’s Reunion and Stampede returns to Manitoba

History will once again come to life this weekend in Austin, Man.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manitoba Threshermen’s Reunion and Stampede will take over Austin starting Thursday and running until Sunday.

“It is wonderful to be back,” said Angie Klym, president of the Manitoba Agricultural Museum, which hosts the event.

“We had two years of pause with COVID. Our volunteers are arriving back on the grounds and bringing the museum back to life. It is absolutely exciting.”

The festival features several events, including the daily Clydesdale Classic, a vintage equipment parade and competitions, along with activities for children and families.

The rodeo and the threshing demonstrations are most important to the organizers, noting the history of the equipment is the most important part of the annual event.

“The Threshermen’s reunion started with threshing units, where groups would go from farm to farm, and they would help everyone thresh grain on their farm,” Klym said. “As equipment started to modernize, we started to see a decline in that type of need. So, the Threshermen’s Reunion was brought back to life to celebrate that heritage and so we never lose it.”

Klym said the event typically attracts 11,000 people over the four days,

More information on the event can be found here.

-with files from CTV’s Mason DePatie