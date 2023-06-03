'Wonderful work of art': Regina Grandmothers 4 Grandmothers mark $1M fundraising milestone

For years Grandmothers 4 Grandmothers in Regina have helped make an impact across the globe. Now they celebrate a monumental milestone, marking $1 million raised.

The group is part of an international campaign that raises money for grandmothers who have been impacted by the HIV-AIDs pandemic in sub-Saharan Africa.

"It's a great feeling; we have taken a lot of commitment, a lot of events over the year, and we committed to continue to fundraise,” Judy Cormier, a member of group, told CTV News.

The milestone was marked by the unveiling of a quilt at the Southland Mall in Regina.

"Bringing members all across Canada and from the projects in Africa together to create this wonderful work of art, so there were over 300 people that created elements for this,” Cormier explained.

According to Anne Millar, another group member, the quilt has a deep meaning.

"The tree is depicting a mother, and so the grandmother,” she said.

“The trunk is like a gown, and she's got her outstretched arms, the leaves would be her children and grandchildren.”

With one milestone crossed, the group’s focus has now moved to the next goal, $2 million.

Proving that a grandmother’s love may truly cross borders.

Since its launch in 2006, the Grandmothers 4 Grandmothers campaign has raised more than $40 million worldwide.