Wood's Homes seeking help as supplies for cooling kits dwindle

Wood's Homes outreach teams have been giving out as many as 50 cooling kits a day over the past week, providing some relief for the city's vulnerable.

The kits include items like sunscreen, water, snacks and clean socks.

"We need water, hats, visors and anything really that'll help us with this heat," said Mischa Nagtalon, with Wood's Homes.

As of Thursday morning, EMS had responded to 10 heat-related injuries in Calgary.

Donations can be dropped off at Wood's Homes locations or online.