Woodcroft praises Puljujarvi, 3rd line as Oilers try for 3rd straight victory in Chicago

Jesse Puljujarvi scored his first goal of the year Wednesday night in St. Louis. It took him seven games, but a day later his coach gave kudos to the big winger and his linemates.

"I think that line has been really strong and Jesse should feel good about his personal game. I was happy to see him get on the board last night," Jay Woodcroft told reporters Thursday.

After beating the Blues 3-1, the Edmonton Oilers (4-3) touched down in Chicago looking for a third-straight win against the Blackhawks (4-2).

Puljujarvi scored a career high 36 points last season and signed a $3-million dollar contract in July. He has just one point so far but Woodcroft said his game has been solid, playing with third-line teammates Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele.

"I really like that line since it's been put together. I feel good anytime they're on the ice. I don't chase matchups because I'm worried about who's out versus who," Woodcroft said.

Puljujarvi was the seventh Oilers forward to find the net this year. Depth scorers Kailer Yamamoto and Foegele are still looking for their first goals.

"We were fortunate enough to get one in there," said Foegele. He assisted on Puljujarvi's goal for his first point of the season.

"I think our line is playing pretty well and (we) will try to keep it going…I think we're all pretty good skaters, we all got size, and the way (McLeod) is just transporting the puck just makes it easier for Jesse and I as wingers to get moving and play a north game."

Woodcroft said injured rookie Dylan Holloway "might play" in Chicago. He's been out one week with an "upper-body injury." Jack Campbell will start in net.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. MT.