Wooden deck sawed through to steal bike: Guelph police

Guelph police are looking for a thief they say sawed through a wooden deck post to steal a locked bicycle.

Officers were called to a home Monday morning in the area of Dufferin Street and Stull Avenue.

The homeowner told them that someone had gone into the backyard overnight, sawed through a post in their wooden deck, and stolen the red mountain bike that was chained to it.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.