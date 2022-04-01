Woodland Cultural Centre in Brantford says Pope’s apology long overdue

The Woodland Cultural Centre in Brantford is welcoming the Pope's apology to residential school survivors, but says in general his words are long overdue and more action is needed.

"I think an apology is a step in the direction," said Janis Monture, Woodland Cultural Centre executive director. "But I don’t know if it necessarily brings closure, because there are still a lot of people who haven't been held accountable for the actions that took place at these institutions."

The Woodland Cultural Centre is housed in what was once the Mohawk Institute. Considered Canada's longest running residential school it opened in 1828 and closed in 1971.

During that time, Indigenous children were forcibly taken from their homes and forced to attend the facility where teachers and administrators attempted to strip them of their language and culture.

Across the country, around 150,000 Indigenous children were separated from their families and forced to attend residential schools beginning in the late 1800s. Numerous cases of abuse and at least 4,100 deaths have been documented at the former residential schools, where thousands of confirmed and unmarked graves have been found. Canada’s last residential school closed in 1996.

At the former Mohawk Institute, a ground penetrating search is underway for unmarked graves.

The residential school system was set up by the Canadian government and most facilities were run by the Catholic Church.

However the Mohawk Institute was run by the Anglican Church, which has already apologized to Indigenous communities for the role it plays.

Monture says while the Pope's apology doesn't really impact the restoration work that is happening at the former Mohawk Institute, in general it was long overdue and something many residential school survivors were waiting to hear.

