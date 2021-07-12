Woodland Cultural Centre memorial for residential school victims vandalized

Brantford police are investigating after a memorial for residential school victims and survivors at the Woodland Cultural Centre was vandalized.

On Saturday, police say they received a report that a memorial for missing and deceased children from residential schools at the Woodland Cultural Centre, the site of the former Mohawk Institute, had been damaged.

According to a release, a lone suspect attended the property sometime around 10:30 p.m. on Friday and remained there for four hours.

Police allege the suspect set fire to a number of items left at the site to honour the child victims of the residential school system.

Brantford police are working with Six Nations police to investigate the act of vandalism.

"Both agencies condemn the criminal acts of the suspect, who is believe to have acted alone, and remain committed to holding them accountable for their actions," reads a statement from Brantford police.

Officials have released a surveillance photo of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Brantford police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly vandalized a memorial for residential school victims and survivors at the Woodland Cultural Centre in Brantford. (Supplied by Brantford police)