Woodstock doctor wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant relating to distribution, possession of child pornography
Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 58-year-old Woodstock doctor in connection to a series of child pornography charges.
The arrest warrant was issued by police on Thursday for Dr. Robert Stern two weeks after a search warrant was conducted at a Woodstock residence.
The Woodstock Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the Criminal Investigations Bureau with assistance from the Community Response Unit and Uniform patrol branch were involved in the search.
As a result of a search warrant, Dr. Stern is charged with the following:
- Distribute Child Pornography
- Possession of Child Pornography
- Access any Child Pornography
The Woodstock Police Service would like to encourage anyone having information about this investigation to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
