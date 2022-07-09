iHeartRadio

Woodstock house fire causes estimated $1.25 million in damages

Fire crews were on the scene of a fully involved house fire in Woodstock, Ont. on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Courtesy: Woodstock Fire Department/Facebook)

Three residents were able to safely escape an early morning house fire in Woodstock Saturday.

Woodstock fire crews arrived to a fully involved fire around 5:10 a.m. at a semi-detached home.

Fire officials say the damage estimated to both units is $1.25 million.

12