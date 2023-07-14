Woodstock looking to ban backyard fireworks

Politicians in Woodstock have endorsed a plan to ban all consumer fireworks by a vote of 4-3.

If turned into a bylaw, only organized events, including the city operated Canada Day fireworks, would be permitted.

“It’s the right move is to eliminate consumer fireworks. It’s really gotten to the point that it is too much of a good thing,” Coun.Mark Schadenberg told CTV London Friday.

“I know there will be some upset people, but I also know there will be some people very pleased”, added Coun. Connie Lauder.

Coun. Kate Leatherbarrow raised the motion to create a bylaw. She’s worried about the impact of fireworks on the environment and animals. She also acknowledged the challenges of enforcing a ban.

But some councillors say the current bylaw has proven to be challenging.

In 2022, 50 complaints about fireworks being set off, outside of permitted holidays, were received. Fines start at $125.

Multiple agencies have tried to respond.

“Is the fire department supposed to run out when they go off on the wrong night? Is it the police who are supposed to do it? Shadenberg said.

Complaints in 2023 have been trending in a similar direction.

“Look, at this past Canada Day weekend, we had nine responses over the course of a four-day period for fireworks related calls,” Woodstock Fire Chief Jeff Slager said.

But there might be alternatives to bans, according to a major seller of fireworks.

Erica Hogan own the Woodstock Franchise of Phatboy Fireworks, which operates around permitted holidays.

She argues there should be fewer fireworks retailers.

Particularly, she said Woodstock should only permit businesses that specialize in fireworks.

“If we are able to be stricter about those who sell fireworks, we might be able to remedy the problem. I’m not saying it is going to be the perfect fix,” said Hogan.

Citing her own business, she said it’s possible to educate consumers about noise and proper use.

“Your safety instructions, we hand them to you, and we explain them to you. We even number the show, displaying loud and low noise types and what we recommend.”

The timeline for the implementation of a bylaw has not been set.