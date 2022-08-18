Woodstock man charged after witnesses report explosions

A Woodstock man has been charged in relation to an explosives investigation in the city.

Just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, and again around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a parking lot at the intersection of Wilson Street and Peel Street to investigate a weapons-related call.

Several authorities were involved including Woodstock police, K-9 and Waterloo Regional Police Explosives Disposal Unit.

The area of Wilson Street between Peel Street and Hounsfield Street was closed during the investigation and a 36-year-old man has now been charged with intent to destroy or damage property, two counts of place or throw an explosive substance, two counts of possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief and failure to comply with undertaking.

Speaking to CTV News London on Wednesday, witnesses said the incident began with two reported explosions.