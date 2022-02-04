Woodstock man facing child pornography charges

A Woodstock, Ont man is facing multiple charges in relation to a child pornography investigation, according to police.

The Woodstock Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the Criminal Investigations Branch charged the 19-year old with distribute child pornography, possession of child pornography and access any child pornography.

Police would like to remind the public that they can report suspicious internet activities relating to child exploitation to the Woodstock police or online at www.cybertip.ca.

This investigation is ongoing.