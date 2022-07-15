Woodstock man facing child pornography charges
A 58-year-old Woodstock man is facing multiple charges relating to child pornography following a police investigation.
Woodstock police say officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the city on Thursday, July 7. From there, the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the Criminal Investigations Bureau with the assistance of the Community Response Unit and Uniform patrol branch made the arrest.
The 58-year-old has been charged with:
- Distribute Child Pornography
- Possession of Child Pornography
- Access any Child Pornography
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Police are reminding the public they can report suspicious internet activity relating to child exploitation to the Woodstock Police Service, or online. Internet safety tips for parents, children and internet users are also available on the website.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
-
Century Old McCauley church rededicated SundayThe Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples is being re-dedicated Sunday morning, after undergoing extensive repairs.
-
Ripudaman Singh Malik killing has hallmarks of professional 'hit': B.C.'s former top copThe killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik has all the hallmarks of a professional murder for hire, according to British Columbia's former solicitor general.
-
Boat towed to Vancouver shore after captain, passengers 'overcome with fumes': first respondersA boat had to be towed to shore in Vancouver Saturday and seven people aboard were taken to the hospital, according to first responders.
-
'Seeing people smile again': Vendors prosper at Country Thunder after 2 year breakEven with temperatures of around 34 C, the general feelings of those attending Country Thunder this year were upbeat for both vendors and fans alike.
-
Calls for N.B. legislature to reconvene grow after major health shakeupNew Brunswick’s official opposition is calling for all MLA’s to return to the legislature next week to discuss a major shakeup within the Department of Health and two health authorities.
-
'It's amazing’' Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S. for CFL gameTen thousand football fans packed into Acadia University’s Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town’s population.
-
One man dead after shooting that locked down Union StationUnion Station is being locked down following a shooting that has left one person with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.
-
Calgary Stampede looks to limit wasteHow organizers, vendors at the Calgary Stampede are limiting waste
-
ATV impounded after driver caught speeding in wrong direction on B.C. highway, conservation officers sayA person caught driving an ATV at high speed in the wrong direction down a highway in Northern B.C. is facing hefty fines and has had their four-wheeler impounded.