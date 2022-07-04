Woodstock mayor makes brief court appearance
CTV News London Reporter
Nick Paparella
The case against Trevor Birtch, the 47-year-old mayor of Woodstock, was in court again Monday morning in London, Ont.
Birtch — who is facing several charges alleging sexual assault and assault involving two women — appeared via Zoom.
A ban on publication was placed on evidence heard in the case.
The matter has now been put over until August 22.
Birtch is currently on paid leave.
