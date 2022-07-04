iHeartRadio

Woodstock mayor makes brief court appearance

Trevor Birtch appears virtually at an Oxford County council meeting on May 11, 2022. (Source: Oxford County)

The case against Trevor Birtch, the 47-year-old mayor of Woodstock, was in court again Monday morning in London, Ont.

Birtch — who is facing several charges alleging sexual assault and assault involving two women — appeared via Zoom.

A ban on publication was placed on evidence heard in the case.

The matter has now been put over until August 22.

Birtch is currently on paid leave. 

